New Zealand reports two new cases of coronavirus

3rd August 2020

New Zealand has reported two new cases of Covid-19 on Monday, both diagnosed in travellers returning to the country who are quarantined in government-managed facilities.

It has been 94 days since a coronavirus case in New Zealand was last recorded as being acquired locally from an unknown source. There are 27 active cases in the country, all among returning travelers staying in the isolation facilities.

Returnees must spend two weeks at the hotels, where they are tested twice for Covid-19. Only New Zealanders and certain essential workers are permitted to enter the country.

The two latest cases were diagnosed in a teenage boy returning from the United States and a man in his 20s arriving from Switzerland.

New Zealand has recorded a total of 1,217 confirmed cases of the virus, with 22 deaths. A swift, early lockdown of the country in March appears to have quashed its spread.

