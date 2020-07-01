New Zealand reports second consecutive day of zero new cases

Reading Time: < 1 minute

New Zealand has reported a second consecutive day of no new cases of Covid-19, according to health officials.

There are 22 active cases of the coronavirus in New Zealand, all of them travellers returning to the country. There is no known community transmission of the virus in New Zealand.

Of those sufferers, 21 remain in government-run quarantine, which is a compulsory for all travelers entering the country. One is in a stable condition in Auckland City Hospital.

Only New Zealanders and their families, along with certain essential workers, are permitted to enter the country. They must spend two weeks in quarantine, where they are tested twice for the coronavirus.

New Zealand has recorded 1,178 cases of Covid-19, and 22 deaths. Last month the country reported a streak of 24 straight days without a fresh diagnosed instance of the virus before the number of New Zealanders returning from abroad began to grow

Like this: Like Loading...

Related