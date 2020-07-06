New Zealand reports one new Covid-19 case of man who arrived from London

Photo by Dan Whitfield on Pexels.com

One new Covid-19 case in managed isolation has been announced in New Zealand.

It’s now been 66 days since the last case of community transmission, when someone catches Covid-19 locally from an unknown source, the Ministry of Health says.

Today’s case was a man in his 20s who had arrived from London via Doha and Sydney on Saturday. He’s being questioned by the public health unit for more details.

He had symptoms upon his arrival and was taken immediately from the airport to the quarantine facility, the Ministry of Health says.

There are currently 22 active cases in New Zealand, all in managed isolation or quarantine, and one person is in hospital.

All 16 of New Zealand’s significant clusters – linked to 10 or more cases – have now been closed, with the last cluster closing today.

The new case today brings the confirmed number Covid-19 infections to 1184.

One person remains in Auckland City Hospital in a stable condition on a ward.

