Coronavirus, New Zealand

New Zealand reports five new confirmed cases of coronavirus

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

New Zealand on Thursday reported five new confirmed cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours compared with six a day earlier, as the Pacific nation battles a fresh outbreak in its biggest city of Auckland.

An abrupt resurgence of infections last week in Auckland prompted the government to reimpose some lockdown restrictions on the city’s 1.7 million residents.

New Zealand so far has reported just over 1,300 confirmed cases and 22 deaths from the virus. There are 101 active cases in the country.

By Corporate Dispatch

