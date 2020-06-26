New Zealand confirms one new case among quarantined travellers

Reading Time: < 1 minute

New Zealand has reported one new case of Covid-19 today; like all of the country’s current active cases it was diagnosed during the routine testing of quarantined travellers.

After reporting just over a week without any active cases of the virus, the number of diagnosed instances has started to increase again as a growing number of New Zealanders return from Covid-19 hotspots abroad.

There are 14 active cases in the country, all of them people who were diagnosed at the hotels where everyone entering New Zealand must spend a fortnight in government-managed isolation. They are tested twice during their stay.

The latest case, announced by health officials this afternoon, is a man in his 30s who arrived from Kenya via Doha and Brisbane on 21 June.

A total of 1,170 confirmed Covid-19 cases have been reported in New Zealand, with 22 deaths. The comparatively low figures are widely attributed to a swift, strict lockdown when the pandemic arrived on New Zealand’s shores.

