New Zealand citizens returning home could be put in campervans for Covid-19 quarantine as cases increase

Citizens returning home to New Zealand could undergo two weeks of quarantine in campervans because hotels in Auckland were nearing capacity, the ministry of health has warned.

The government was also “actively considering” placing returnees in defence force bases, according to director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield.

On Saturday, more than 200 travellers who had returned to New Zealand via Auckland Airport were put on buses and taken to hotels in Rotorua because Auckland was full.

New Zealand now has nine active cases of Covid-19 as more people start arriving into the country from overseas. Over the last two days the Ministry of Health has recorded several new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases recorded across the country to 1163.

Director General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield told media this afternoon that the latest case was a teenage girl who had arrived from Islamabad with her family. Her only symptom was a runny nose. However, her family had so far tested negative for Covid-19.

The second case was a man in his 30s who had arrived from India with his wife. Neither of them had displayed any symptoms. Over the weekend a child under 2-years-old was also found to have Covid-19 along with their parents, after recently arriving home from India.

Bloomfield previously said the country was always expecting to get new cases at the border as Kiwis return home from overseas.

