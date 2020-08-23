New study reveals Covid-19 can survive on frozen meat and fish for up to three weeks

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A new study revealed that Covid-19 can survive on frozen meat and fish for up to three weeks, a study has found, as scientists warn that contaminated food may cause outbreaks.

The study states: “An explanation is required for the re-emergence of Covid-19 outbreaks in regions with apparent local eradication. Recent outbreaks have emerged in Vietnam, New Zealand and parts of China where there had been no cases for some months.

Individual pieces of salmon, chicken and pork from supermarkets in Singapore were sliced into cubes then a sample of the virus was added to them.

Read full study here

The meat and fish was stored in conditions which simulate those used to transport food between countries – 4C (standard refrigeration temperature) and minus 20C (standard freezing temperature).

Scientists found that infectious Covid-19 was still present on the samples after 21 days.

They are now warning that this may explain outbreaks in countries that have not had any coronavirus cases for long periods – and could lead to future spikes.

Read more via The Sunday Telegraph/bioRxiv

