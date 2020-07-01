New South Wales, Australia confirms 14 new cases – all returned travellers

A police officer directs a car for further inspection at a check point on the Queensland-New South Wales state border in Coolangatta on the Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia, 01 July 2020. Queensland will open its borders with all the other states and territories, except Victoria, on 10 July. EPA-EFE/DAN PELED

The state of New South Wales in Australia on Wednesday announced 14 new coronavirus cases, but all are travellers currently in hotel quarantine, state health minister Brad Hazzard announced. The day before, 5 cases were reported among travellers.

The state also eased its restrictions as follows:

Funerals, weddings, and church services now allow for the maximum number of people permitted on the premises, with one person per four square metres

Up to 20 people can visit another household in NSW at one time and guests can stay overnight, with no daily limit on visitors

No restrictions on travelling within NSW and up to 20 people can stay at a holiday home

Up to 20 people can gather outside in a public place

Community sport can have up to 500 participants – including players, trainers, officials and spectators – with a Covid-19 safety plan

All businesses can now open and operate in NSW, with some required to implement a Covid-19 safety plan

Music festivals remain banned and nightclubs remain shut.

