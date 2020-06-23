New record for Cristiano Ronaldo despite not “being at his best”

epa08502784 Juventus's Cristiano Ronaldo converts a penalty to score the 1-0 lead during the Italian Serie A soccer match Bologna FC vs Juventus at the Renato Dall'Ara stadium in Bologna, Italy, 22 June 2020. EPA-EFE/GIORGIO BENVENUTI

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Cristiano Ronaldo sets Serie A record despite Maurizio Sarri admitting he’s “not at his best”.

The first two outings since the return of football may not have been idyllic for Cristiano Ronaldo, particularly last week’s defeat to Napoli in the Italian Cup Final, marred by his penalty miss. Yet, the Portuguese simply cannot stop breaking records in any competition and in every country he played so far.

Yesterday, he made up for his error from the spot a week before, scoring his 22nd league goal of the season against Bologna, a win which moved the Bianconeri four points above Lazio, with the latter having played a game less.

This goal was Ronaldo’s 43rd in 54 Serie A matches, making him the highest scoring Portuguese in the league’s history. Until yesterday the record was held by former Fiorentina and AC Milan midfield maestro Rui Costa who scored 42 games. However, the latter’s record was achieved in over a decade during Rui Costa played 339 games with the two clubs.

Despite this acheivement, Juve coach Maurio Sarri admitted that his striker is not at his peak and even went as far as to suggest that the former Real Madrid and Man Utd star was losing confidence

“I hope that from tomorrow the fantastic player of old will come back. It’s just that he’s not physically at his best right now” said Sarri.

Former Italy striker Luca Toni used harsh words to describe CR7’s involvement against Napoli in last week’s final, suggesting that “the Portuguese is in difficulty physically and he can’t even dribble a man.”

Read more via Metro

Like this: Like Loading...

Related