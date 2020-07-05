New outbreaks and growth trend in infection rate in Italy is worrying, yet expected – Sileri

epa08328952 Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio (R) awaits with the Vice Minister of Health Pierpaolo Sileri (L) and the director of Civil Protection and coordinator of the Technical and Scientific Committee on Coronavirus, Agostino Miozzo, the arrival of an Albanian medical delegation at the airport of Rome Leonardo Da Vinci in Fiumicino, Italy, 28 March 2020. EPA-EFE/Redazione Telenews / POOL

New outbreaks and a constant growth trend of the infections, despite the fact that fewer swabs have been made in the last 24 hours put the spotlight on the reality of having to live with Covid-19. Besides Lombardy and Veneto, the clusters in Emilia Romagna and Tuscany are also worrying the Italian Health authorities, while only five regions did not register new patients.

235 new coronavirus infections were reported, after 51,011 swabs performed in the previous 24 hours. The tests result about 26 thousand less than the previous day.

In Lombardy there are 95 new cases, 40% of the total, while 51 are in Emilia Romagna, of which 40 without symptoms, linked in particular to two active outbreaks. The total number of infections in Italy thus rises to 241,419.

The new victims are 21, reaching a total of 34,854 deaths since the beginning of the epidemic. Data that are falling in the growing fears of the country, crossed by several outbreaks.

But for the deputy minister of health, Pierpaolo Sileri, they were expected: “the virus circulates, even if less. Scientists will find out if it is less aggressive or mutated. The evidence is that the outbreaks are scattered and each one is a battle. You win by controlling them and avoiding them to extend their reach. This is what awaits us in the coming months “, comments Sileri confirming the strategy that to contain them there may be lockdowns on small areas:” an RSA, a country, we have to get used to this but the clinical evidence is reassuring. ”

ANSA

