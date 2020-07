Reading Time: < 1 minute

A soldier and police officers stand on the roadside for security checks in Harare, Zimbabwe, 22 July 2020.

As from 22 July 2020 a dusk to dawn curfew will be imposed and police will arrest anyone found between 6 pm and 6 am in new anti-Coronavirus measures introduced by President Emmerson Mnangagwa. Church and political gatherings are banned but markets will be open.

Via EPA-EFE/AARON UFUMELI

