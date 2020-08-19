Preloader
Africa, Germany, News

New law in Germany will see dog owners walk their pets twice a day

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Germany’s dog owners will soon to be ordered by law to walk their pets twice a day, The Guardian reports.

The country’s agriculture minister, Julia Klöckner, has said she is introducing the new law based on evidence that many of the nation’s 9.4 million dogs are not getting the exercise or stimuli they need.

Under the new regulations in the Hundeverordnung, or Dogs Act, owners will not get away with a quick jog round the block, but will be required to take their dogs out for at least one hour on each occasion.

