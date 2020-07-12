New imported case of coronavirus in New Zealand

Photo by Dan Whitfield on Pexels.com

One new case has been reported in New Zealand, a woman in her 20s who flew in from Rome, via Doha and Sydney, last week.

The ministry of health said she had been in managed isolation at the Christchurch Commodore Airport Hotel and is now in quarantine.

It has been 72 days since the last case of Covid-19 was acquired locally from an unknown source.

New Zealand has had 1,194 confirmed cases, 25 of which remain active (none are receiving hospital level care).

