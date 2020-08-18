New criticism on Sweden’s approach towards Covid-19

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Emails showing Sweden’s chief epidemiologist asking whether a higher death rate among older people might be acceptable if it led to faster herd immunity, triggered renewed criticism towards the country’s approach to Covid-19.

The Guardian speculation about the views of Sweden’s leading public health officials was further fanned after it also emerged that Anders Tegnell, the architect of the country’s no-lockdown strategy, had deleted some of his emails.

The Guardian

Like this: Like Loading...