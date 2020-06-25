UK: New Covid-19 cases back over 1,000 as people defy social distancing, flocking to beaches

Members of the public sit on Southend beach in Southend on Sea, Essex, Britain, 24 June 2020. The UK is experiencing very hot weather expected to bring temperatures in excess to those usually found on the Mediterranean, according to local media. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

The death toll in the United Kingdom has risen by 149 while the number of daily cases have gone back above 1,000.

The official death toll as announced by the Department of Health has gone up to 43,230. This includes hospitals, care homes and the community.

There has been a further 1,118 new cases of coronavirus reported in the last 24 hours. Despite this increase, people in Britain flocked to the beaches. Sky News reported the police declared a major incident in Bournemouth after thousands of people descended on the area’s beaches as temperatures soared. Council leaders say the numbers of people flooding the seaside in the last two days are “like those seen on a bank holiday”.

Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole Council said people had “defied advice to stay away” and condemned them as “irresponsible” as services struggle to cope.

This is almost double the amount reported yesterday – which was the lowest since 19th March, four days before lockdown was brought in and the third day running that new positive tests have dipped below 1,000.

The downward trend has therefore been upended by today’s figures.

