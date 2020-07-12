New Covid-19 cases in Italy on steady increase

epa08541820 Tourists pose for selfies in Piazza di Spagna, one of the many attraction spots still deserted due to the Covid-19 pandemic and restrictions to curb it, in Rome, Italy, 12 July 2020. Countries around the world are taking increased measures to stem the widespread of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus which causes the COVID-19 disease. EPA-EFE/MASSIMO PERCOSSI

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In Italy there were 234 new infection cases of Covid in the last 24 hours, up from 188 yesterday.

The victims are 9 (including 8 in Lombardy), against 7 yesterday. The total cases rise to 243.061, the deaths to 34.954.

Of the newly infected 77 are in Lombardy (32.9%) and 71 in Emilia Romagna (30.3%); 28 are registered in Calabria, the migrants landed in the Reggino area. Just 38,259 swabs were made, down from more than 45,000 yesterday, according to data from the Ministry of Health.

There are 68 positives for Covid in intensive care in Italy, one more than yesterday, the second consecutive day of slight increase, while growing by two units in Lombardy, from 29 to 31.

Fourteen regions have no ICU patients. Inpatients with symptoms are 776 (-50), those in home isolation are 12,335 (-175). Covid positive 13,179 (-124) overall. The healed are 194,928 (+349).

ANSA

