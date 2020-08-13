New coronavirus cases in Italy increase by 481, deaths by 10

Medical personnel collect blood samples for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) serological tests on bus passengers from Romania at the bus station of Tiburtina railway station in Rome, Italy. EPA-EFE/GIUSEPPE LAMI

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Italian health ministry said Italy registered another rise in the number of new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, with 481 in the last 24 hours.

That was up from 412 new cases on Tuesday.

Lombardy, the Italian region hit hardest by COVID-19, had the most new cases, with 102, followed by Veneto (+60), Piedmont (+42) and Emilia-Romagna (+41) It said Valle d’Aosta, Molise, Basilicata and the autonomous province of Trento did not register any new cases.

The ministry said 10 COVID-19 sufferers have died here in the last 24 hours.

That is up from six coronavirus deaths on Tuesday.

Italy’s COVID-19 death toll is now 35,225.

The total number of confirmed cases in Italy, including the deceased, the recovered and those currently positive, now stands at 251,713 .

Meanwhile, Italy ruled on Wednesday that people travelling from Croatia, Greece, Malta and Spain must be tested for the coronavirus on arrival, as new infections increase in the four countries which are popular holiday destinations for Italians.

Health Minister Roberto Speranza said he had signed the new order, adding that anyone travelling from or through Colombia would not be allowed in Italy.

“We have to continue with a prudent approach to defend the results we’ve achieved thanks to the sacrifice we have all made in recent months,” Speranza said.

Italy was the first country outside China to be badly hit by the disease, and has recorded more than 35,000 deaths since its outbreak came to light on Feb. 21.

Read more via ANSA

Like this: Like Loading...

Related