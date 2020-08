epa08334075 A man feeds pigeons in Municipio square, in Naples, Italy, 31 March 2020. The death toll from the coronavirus outbreak in Italy alone surpassed the 11,500 mark, with over 100,000 registered cases of COVID-19 infections, the Italian Civil Protection announced on 30 March. EPA-EFE/CIRO FUSCO

According to data from the Ministry of Health there are 523 new infections and six deaths, two of which in Lombardy, where the new positives are 74.

In all, the deaths so far are 35,231.

Two more patients in intensive care, seven more those in the other Covid departments.

