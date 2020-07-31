New cases rise sharply in Italy

Medical personnel collect blood samples for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) serological tests on bus passengers from Romania at the bus station of Tiburtina railway station during Phase 3 of the emergency for Covid-19 Coronavirus, Rome, Italy. EPA-EFE/GIUSEPPE LAMI

The Italian health ministry said Thursday that Italy has registered 386 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours.

That is up from the 289 new cases reported on Wednesday.

Thursday’s tally, however, stemmed from 61,858 swabs, over 5,000 more than the number taken on Wednesday.

Most of the new cases were registered in Veneto (112) and Lombardy (88), while there were 39 in Sicily and 35 in Emilia-Romagna.

Five regions had no new cases: Umbria, Sardinia, Valle d’Aosta, Molise and Basilicata.

The ministry said three COVID-19 sufferers have died in Italy in the last 24 hours, down from six on Wednesday.

Italy’s coronavirus death toll now stands at 35,132.

