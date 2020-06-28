New British TV drama to focus on Boris Johnson’s handling of the coronavirus crisis

A hand out photograph made available by 10 Downing Street shows Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson (L) and the Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak visiting Pizza Pilgrims in West India Quay in London, Britain 26 June 2020. EPA-EFE/ANDREW PARSONS/DOWNING STREET HANDOUT

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A new television drama will portray Boris Johnson’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

The project will be helmed by Michael Winterbottom, the filmmaker behind hits including 24 Hour Party People, The Trip and the recent film Greed, with The Sunday Times political editor Tim Shipman acting as a consultant.

Richard Brown, one of the producers, has described the premise as “a story which appears to demonstrate that fact is indeed sometimes stranger than fiction.”

It’s been reported that the programme will cover Johnson’s appointment as Prime Minister, the UK’s first COVID-19 cases, his time in intensive care and subsequent recovery, the birth of his child with Carrie Symonds and the UK’s death rate – the highest of any country in Europe.

The drama is yet untitled and which has no cast members attached at this stage.

Read more via Radio Times

Like this: Like Loading...

Related