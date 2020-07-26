New book claims Prince Harry fell out with William over Meghan warning

A file photo from 09 March 2020 as Britain's Harry (R) and Meghan (L), Duke and Duchess of Sussex leave the annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey in London, Britain.. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

The Duke of Sussex took offence at what he deemed was his brother’s “snobbishness” towards Meghan Markle when he advised him to “take as much time as you need to know this girl”, a new biography has claimed.

The Duke of Cambridge had warned his younger brother of the pace of their blossoming relationship, according to Finding Freedom, wanting to make sure he was not “blindsided by lust”.

In an extract published in The Sunday Times, authors Carolyn Durand and Omid Scobie say Prince Harry interpreted the choice of words – “this girl” – as “the tone of snobbishness that was anathema to his approach to the world”.

The book claims that one anonymous member of the Royal family ­referred to Ms Markle as “Harry’s showgirl”, while another allegedly told an aide she “came with a lot of baggage”.

The comments are known to have upset Prince Harry. In an interview with The Times as part of the serialisation of Finding Freedom, Mr Scobie said: “It seems that William genuinely wanted to make sure that his brother was making the right decision. That said, I’m not sure if Meghan was welcomed with as wide arms as perhaps Cressida [Bonas] or Chelsy [Davy] would have been. I think that’s perhaps because she was older and she came with a history and… I think coming from being American.”

