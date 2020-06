epa08421254 Initiator and player broker Rob Jansen (L) and manager Eric Gudde of Dutch football league KNVB prior to a meeting in the KNVB Sports Center in Zeist, The Netherlands, 14 May 2020. The main interest groups in Dutch professional football discuss the major financial consequences of the coronavirus crisis. EPA-EFE/ROBIN VAN LONKHUIJSEN

Soccer fans will be allowed in limited numbers at stadiums in the Netherlands after the summer, as long as they keep a safe distance and do not sing or yell, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Wednesday.

It was part of a widespread easing of restrictive measures following a slowdown in coronavirus infections and hospital admissions, Rutte said.

