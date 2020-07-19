Netanyahu’s corruption trial to resume in January

epa08554364 Supporters of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu protest outside the Jerusalem District Court during a hearing in the Netanyahu trial in Jerusalem, Israel, 19 July 2020. Netanyahu has been charged with counts of bribery, fraud and breach of trust, becoming the first Israeli leader to be tried for alleged corruption while still in office. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s corruption trial will resume in earnest in January, with thrice-weekly evidentiary hearings set to begin then, a Jerusalem court decided Sunday.

It was not immediately clear if Netanyahu would be required to be present at each hearing, although some Israeli media reported he would. Regardless, the grueling judicial schedule will keep Netanyahu’s legal woes firmly in the national consciousness and conversation — and continue to raise questions over whether he can keep serving while simultaneously standing trial.

The court’s decision came after the trial’s second hearing, a procedural deliberation that set the pace for the remainder of the proceedings.

AP

