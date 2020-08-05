Neil Young sues Trump campaign over repeated use of his songs

(FILE) - Canadian singer-songwriter Neil Young performs at the Orange Stage at the Roskilde Festival in Roskilde, Denmark. EPA-EFE/NILS MEILVANG

Canadian American singer, Neil Young, has sued US President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign – for using his music.

In the copyright infringement suit, it is stated that the plaintiff (Young) “in good conscience cannot allow his music to be used as a ‘theme song’ for a divisive, un-American campaign of ignorance and hate.”

Trump’s re-election campaign had played two songs of Young’s – Rockin’ in the Free World and Devil’s Sidwalk at a rally at Tulsa, Oklahoma, last month.

“Imagine what it feels like to hear Rockin’ in the Free World after this President speaks, like it is his theme song. I did not write it for that,” Young had written in an earlier complaint on July 3 on the “Neil Young Archives” website.

Trump’s campaign is yet to respond to Young’s lawsuit, which is seeking $150,000 in damages for each infringement.

Young first objected to the use of his tunes in 2015 during Trump’s first shot at the presidency. At the time, Trump’s campaign ended up inking licensing agreements with the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP) and Broadcast Music, Inc. (BMI), to use pop songs at events.

Read more via The Guardian

