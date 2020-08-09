Nearly half of Germans in favour of US military withdrawal

(FILE) - Helmets of US soldiers at the military training area in Grafenwoehr, Germany. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

Nearly half of people in Germany are in favour of a US plan to withdraw nearly 12,000 of its troops from the European country, according to a representative survey by the research institute YouGov issued this week.

Some 47% of survey respondents said they supported reducing the number of US soldiers in Germany. One in four was in favour of all US soldiers leaving.

Just 28% thought the number of US troops should remain the same and only 4% were in favour of increasing their numbers.

Another 21% declined to answer.

The YouGov online survey took place between July 31 and August 3, 2020 and was commissioned by German news agency dpa, who published the results.

Some 36,000 US troops are currently stationed in Germany.

