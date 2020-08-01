Nearly 400 of Australia’s Covid cases in hospital
Reading Time: < 1 minute
There are 399 people in Australian hospitals, including 50 people in intensive care units and 28 on ventilators, Australian authorities said.
Australia’s deputy chief medical officer, Prof Michael Kidd, told a daily briefing on Saturday the country had surpassed 200 deaths after three people died in Victoria and further death in New South Wales.
Kidd also said Australia’s controversial Covidsafe app had allowed authorities to identify two new cases in Sydney. “This is a timely reminder of the importance of the Covidsafe app,” he said.
Kidd said authorities had received “disturbing reports” that people who had tested positive to Covid-19 were not at home when they had been doorknocked.
