National Guard called in after further unrest in Wisconsin

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Wisconsin’s governor called out the National Guard on Monday, and police in the city of Kenosha skirmished with protesters during a second night of unrest over the wounding of 29-year-old Jacob Blake. Gloria Tso reports.

The governor of Wisconsin ordered National Guard troops to Kenosha on Monday (August 24), hours before police skirmished with protesters — and cars were set on fire by demonstrators.

It was a second night of civil unrest after police wounded a 29-year-old Black man named Jacob Blake, who was shot in the back as his children looked on.

The protests add to the ongoing furor over racism and police brutality — that has gripped the U.S. since the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis in May.

Governor Tony Evers said he ordered state Guard troops to Kenosha at the request of local officials, to support law enforcement in maintaining order.

He also decried what he branded excessive force in the shooting of Jacob Blake, and called for lawmakers consider police reforms.

“We also stand against excessive use of force and immediate escalation in engaging with Black Wisconsinites. I’ve said all along we must offer our empathy – we must see the trauma, fear and exhaustion of being Black in our state and our country.”

Tensions first boiled over earlier on Monday afternoon when Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian sought to address scores of protesters outside the city’s public safety building, demanding the arrest of officers involved in Blake’s shooting.

Drowned out by the shouting, jeering crowd, the mayor ducked back into the building, and demonstrators tried to push their way through the entrance behind him, scuffling with police who struggled to block their way.

Moments later police in riot gear reportedly drove some demonstrators back by dousing them with pepper spray.

via Reuters

Like this: Like Loading...