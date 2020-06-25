NASA names HQ building after first African American female engineer at NASA

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A handout picture made available by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) shows Mary Winston Jackson, the first African American female engineer at NASA, at work at NASA Langley Research Center in Hampton, Virginia, USA (issued 25 June 2020).

NASA announced on 24 June 2020 that the agency’s headquarters building in Washington, DC will be named after Mary W. Jackson (1921-2005). Mary Jackson grew up in Hampton, Virginia.

After graduating with highest honours from high school, she then continued her education at Hampton Institute, earning her Bachelor of Science Degrees in Mathematics and Physical Science.

Following graduation, Mary taught in Maryland prior to joining NASA. Mary retired from the NASA Langley Research Center in 1985 as an Aeronautical Engineer after 34 years.

