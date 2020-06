Napoli win Coppa Italia

epa08492378 Players of Napoli celebrate with the trophy after winning the Italian Cup final soccer match between SSC Napoli and Juventus FC at the Olimpico stadium in Rome, Italy, 17 June 2020. Napoli won 4-2 on penalties. EPA-EFE/ETTORE FERRARI

Napoli stunned Juventus when they won 4-2 on penalties to claim the Coppa Italia on Wednesday after the two sides played to a 0-0 draw behind closed doors.

Paulo Dybala and Danilo missed Juve’s first two efforts in the shootout while Napoli converted all of their attempts to give coach Gennaro Gattuso the first major trophy of his coaching career.

It was the first title to be settled in the Italian season which has just restarted after a three-month hiatus because of the coronavirus crisis.

Napoli nearly won it in stoppage time but were foiled by a superb double save by Juventus’s 42-year-old goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon. There was no extra-time.

