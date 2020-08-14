N Korea Pyongyang’s diocese to be dedicated to Our Lady of Fatima

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Diocese of Pyongyang, North Korea, is to be dedicated to Our Lady of Fatima on 15 August, the Solemnity of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Vatican News reports.

The Archbishop of Seoul and Apostolic Administrator of Pyongyang, Cardinal Andrew Soo-jung Yeom, made this announcement in his message for the liturgical Solemnity.

He said that the assumption into heaven of Our Lady “is a sign of hope for us, the faithful, because it has given us hope that if we are faithful in our believing like the Holy Mother, we will be saved and rewarded with eternal life in the kingdom of God (Luke 1:38), adding that since this year marks the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Korea from the Japanese colonial rule and the 70thanniversary of the outbreak of the Korean War,” he decided to “dedicate the Pyongyang Diocese to Our Lady of Fatima after sincere prayer and discernment.”

He also expressed his wish that “the day will come soon when we will be able to share with our North Korean brothers and sisters the joy of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary.”

The dedication ceremony will hold during the Mass on 15 August at Myeongdong Cathedral in the South Korean city of Seoul.

