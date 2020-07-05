Malta: Adrian Delia vows to repeal hospitals deal

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Il-Mument quotes PN Leader Adrian Delia who said he is committed to the return to the public the three hospitals privatised by the government. Delia said that the concession to VGH was another ‘scandalous’ deal by Joseph Muscat.

Il-Mument carries an analysis of the latest Eurobaromoter figures on corruption perceptions in member states which says that corruption in Malta increased ‘most dramatically’ after the 2017 general election.

