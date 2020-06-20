Three dead after multiple stabbings in major incident in Reading, UK

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Update: One man has been arrested following a stabbing incident in which three people were killed and two were critically injured, police have confirmed.

Earlier – A large part of central Reading has tonight been cordoned off by police in what has been described as a “major incident”.

Witnesses at the scene have said that multiple people were stabbed by an attacker who then fled, although this has not been confirmed by police.

At least 16 police vehicles are at the scene and two air ambulances have landed in nearby Kings Meadow.

Thames Valley Police tweeted: “We are aware of reports of an incident in Forbury Gardens, Reading. Officers are on the scene and investigating the incident.”

