Tue. Jun 16th, 2020

Morocco’s King undergoes successful heart surgery

15th June 2020

King Mohammed VI of Morocco. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

King Mohammmed VI of Morocco had successful heart surgery on Sunday in Rabat, state news agency MAP said.

The King was treated for a heart rhythm disorder known as “atrial flutter”, it said.

The 56-year-old King underwent a similar surgery to normalise his heart rhythm two years ago in Paris.

King Mohammed VI has headed the Muslim world’s longest-serving dynasty since 1999, when his father Hassan II died.

Morocco is a constitutional monarchy where the King holds sweeping powers.

