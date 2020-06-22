Morocco to resume domestic flights starting June 25
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Morocco will resume domestic flights starting June 25, the state news agency said on Sunday, citing the ministry of tourism, air transport, handicrafts and social economy.
Earlier today, the government said it would further loosen lockdown measures for the services sector and domestic transport starting June 24, adding domestic travel would resume including flights and railways.
Via Reuters
