Morocco to resume domestic flights starting June 25

Citizens walk in the square of Mohamed V Street while wearing a compulsory face mask to prevent the spread of coronavirus, in Rabat, Morocco. Morocco decided to gradually reduce the closing procedures and extended the public health emergency until July 10, according to a joint statement from the Ministry of Health and Ministry of Interior. EPA-EFE/JALAL MORCHIDI

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Morocco will resume domestic flights starting June 25, the state news agency said on Sunday, citing the ministry of tourism, air transport, handicrafts and social economy.

Earlier today, the government said it would further loosen lockdown measures for the services sector and domestic transport starting June 24, adding domestic travel would resume including flights and railways.

Via Reuters

