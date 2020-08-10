More than 4,000 migrants reach UK by small boats in 2020

British Border Forces vessel HMC Nimrod is moored at Ramgate Port in Ramsgate, southern England, Britain. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Reading Time: < 1 minute

More than 4,000 migrants have now reached the UK in 2020 by crossing the English Channel in small boats.

Families with young children have been among hundreds of people arriving in Dover in the last few days as the political row over the crisis has intensified.

While South East England basked in roasting sunshine on Saturday, another 151 migrants arrived in the UK after crossing the dangerous Dover Strait.

The Home Office has officially asked the Royal Navy for help and a former Royal Marine has been appointed “clandestine Channel threat commander”.

More migrants have reached the UK on Sunday, with Border Force cutter Seeker roaming British waters.

Up to 12 people were seen being brought ashore in Dover earlier this morning aboard patrol boat Speedwell.

On Monday, aBorder Force patrol boat has met an inflatable dinghy carrying around 20 Syrian migrants off the coast of Dover.

Those on board were seen waving and smiling as the vessel made its way across the English Channel on Monday morning.

The migrants were met by the patrol boat Hunter shortly after 7am with the White Cliffs in sight.

Read more via ITV News/Sky News

Like this: Like Loading...

Related