More than 30% Maltese cannot afford a one-week holiday – Eurostat

In 2019, 30.6% of Maltese said that they could not afford paying for an annual one-week holiday away from home. This was slightly more than the EU average, which stood at 29%.

Despite Malta registering a level which was slightly above the EU average, Eurostat data shows a significant improvement, with a drop of 14% since 2015. Back then, 44.4% said they could not afford such expenditure.

This share has gradually decreased since 2010, when 39% of Europeans could not afford to take a week holidaying away from their home. However, due to lockdowns and border closure implemented across the world in 2020 to slow down the rapid spread of the coronavirus, this downward trend is likely to halt in 2020.

Among EU Member States, Romania recorded the highest share of individuals in this situation, with the majority of Romanians (54%) being unable to afford a one-week annual holiday in 2019. Residents of Greece came second, with 49% not being able to take a one-week holiday away from home, followed by Croatia (48%), Cyprus (45%) and Italy (44%).

In contrast, at the lower-end of the scale, only 10% of people in Sweden were unable to afford a one-week annual holiday, followed by Denmark and Luxembourg (both 11%), Finland (12%), Germany and Austria (both 13%).

