Montenegro – 17 Black links – Former PM Joseph Muscat ‘ready to collaborate’ with the police
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, through Facebook, declared his full willingness to collaborate with the police and provide any information he is privy to, in relation to the latest revelations on the links between the Montenegro Wind Farm project and Yorgen Fenech’s 17 Black.
Muscat said that he already provided answers to the press on the revelations, which he described were new to him.
He ended his post declaring he has nothing to hide.
Earlier Malta’s Prime Minister Robert Abela has called for full justice on the allegations that Yorgen Fenech’s 17 Blackwas employed to sell Enemalta a stake in a Montenegrin wind energy project.
