Moments of terror at Milan Duomo

A police car is stationed outside of the Cathedral where a man attacked a security guard with a knife before being arrested, in Milan, Italy. EPA-EFE/MATTEO CORNER

A hostage incident caused moments of terror at Milan’s Duomo on Wednesday.

A man entered the cathedral and took a security guard hostage, threatening him for several minutes with a knife.

The security guard was made to go down on to his knees. Police rapidly arrived and persuaded the man to drop the weapon.

He was then arrested .

Anti-terrorism investigators are looking into the background of the attacker, who is of North African origin.

