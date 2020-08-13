Moments of terror at Milan Duomo
A hostage incident caused moments of terror at Milan’s Duomo on Wednesday.
A man entered the cathedral and took a security guard hostage, threatening him for several minutes with a knife.
The security guard was made to go down on to his knees. Police rapidly arrived and persuaded the man to drop the weapon.
He was then arrested .
Anti-terrorism investigators are looking into the background of the attacker, who is of North African origin.
