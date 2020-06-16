Milan-Linate excluded from list of 25 airports re-opening in Italy

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Italian transport authorities have announced the re-opening of 25 airports around the country but Milan’s Linate airport will remain closed at least for another month.

Paola de Micheli, Transport Minister, has yesterday signed a decree re-opening a number of airports in Italy. Milan’s city airport will however remain closed for the fourth consecutive month.

The list of re-opened airports includes Bari, Bergamo, Bologna, Cagliari, Catania, Firenze, Milano Malpensa, Napoli, Palermo, Pisa, Roma (both Ciampino and Fiumicino), Torino and Venice.

It is understood that Linate is to remain closed, as opposed to the other airport in Milan, Malpensa, with the airport being located just a few kilometres away from the city centre. It is also a smaller infrastructure, making the respect of social distancing harder. Currently, restyling and modernisation activity is being undertaken inside the airport, thereby making it harder to ensure that the necessary health protocols are respected.

Airline traffic is at historical lows in Northern Italy making it uneconomical for Sea, the entity which administers both Malpensa and Linate, to operate both structures. In Malpensa, the company is only operating one of two terminals there. Italian media has speculated that Linate may not re-open before September unless “political pressures” call for an earlier date.

