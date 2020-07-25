Milan hit by torrential rain and flash floods

epa08563794 A scene from a flood in Milan, Italy, 24 July 2020. According to media reports, heavy rains battered the city in the early morning hours causing the Seveso and the Lambro rivers to overflow. EPA-EFE/PAOLO SALMOIRAGO
Milan was hit by flash floods after torrential rain on Friday.
The Seveso and Lambro rivers broke their banks. Hail also hit the northern city damaging cars. Tree branches were blown onto rail lines.
A tornado swept through the Cremona area.
