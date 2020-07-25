Milan hit by torrential rain and flash floods

A scene from a flood in Milan, Italy, 24 July 2020.

Milan was hit by flash floods after torrential rain on Friday.

The Seveso and Lambro rivers broke their banks. Hail also hit the northern city damaging cars. Tree branches were blown onto rail lines.

A tornado swept through the Cremona area.

ANSA

