epa04243577 British director, producer and screenwriter, Sir Alan Parker delivers a speech as Guest of Honor during the 12th annual Brussels Film Festival in Brussels, Belgium, 07 June 2014. Parker director musicals (Bugsy Malone, Fame, Pink Floyd ? The Wall, The Commitments, Evita), true-story dramas (Midnight Express, Mississippi Burning, Come See the Paradise, Angela's Ashes) and melodramas (Shoot the Moon, Angel Heart, and The Life of David Gale.) The festival runs from 06 to 14 June. EPA/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

Alan Parker, the British director behind a string of hits including Midnight Express, Bugsy Malone, and The Commitments, has died aged 76.

The news was announced by a representative, who said he had died on Friday “after a lengthy illness”.

The Guardian

