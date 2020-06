A member of the audience passes in front of a Xbox logo during the Microsoft Xbox 2019 Briefing at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, USA. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Microsoft Corp is closing down Mixer, its live streaming service for games, and is shifting users to Facebook Gaming, the technology giant’s Xbox division announced.

Starting on July 22, all Mixer sites and applications will redirect users to Facebook Inc’s gaming app, Xbox said in a blog post

