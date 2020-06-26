Microplastics found in fruit and vegetables

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Microplastics have been discovered in fruits and vegetables, with apples and carrots found to be the most contaminated, studies show.

Campaigners have called for an urgent investigation into the tiny pieces of plastic on health following the results of the research.

A study in the journal Environmental Research found microplastics had been absorbed into commonly eaten types of produce, with apples the most contaminated fruit and carrots the most contaminated vegetables.

The research highlighted “worrying” estimated daily intakes of plastic particles in adults and children, but were lower in fruit and veg than from drinking mineral water from plastic bottles.

The findings led to researchers from universities in Italy and Tunisia demanding studies into the possible effects of microplastics on human health.

A separate piece of research in the journal Nature Sustainability found that microplastics can be absorbed by the roots of lettuce and what crops and transported to edible parts of the plant above ground.

