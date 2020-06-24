Microplastics found for first time in Antarctica’s food chain

Reading Time: < 1 minute

For the first time, scientists have discovered microplastics inside small organisms living in the soil in Antarctica, according to a new study published on Wednesday.

“Plastics are thus entering the short Antarctic terrestrial food webs and represent a new potential stressor to polar ecosystems already facing climate change and increasing human activities,” said the authors of the study, which was published in the scientific journal Biology Letters.

The research team, which was headed by Italy’s University of Siena, collected organisms from a piece of polystyrene foam that was covered in moss and lichens on King George Island.

Using an infrared imaging technique, researchers found pieces of polystyrene — which is used in styrofoam — in the guts of collembolan Cryptopygus antarcticus, or springtails.

The small organisms are frequently the “dominant species” in areas of Antarctica that are not covered by ice, typically feeding on lichens and micro-algae.

Researchers said the springtails likely consumed the plastic fragments while eating their usual food.

The authors of the study said the traces indicate the microplastic pollution may have already “deeply” infiltrated Antarctica’s remote land-based food system.

Via DW

