Michel Platini under investigation

epa07888096 Former UEFA president Michel Platini leaves the Anti-Corruption Office of the Judicial Police after Platini was arrested for questioning, in Nanterre, near Paris, France, 18 June 2019. Platini had been arrested in a corruption probe of the vote that gave the 2022 World Cup to Qatar. EPA-EFE/JULIEN DE ROSA

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Former UEFA President Michel Platini has been formally placed under investigation in Switzerland in relation to a $2 million (£1.62 million/€1.78 million) payment he received from FIFA in 2011.

It comes as part of a wider corruption case against former FIFA President Sepp Blatter, with Swiss prosecutors extending its criminal proceedings to include Blatter’s role in the payment to Platini, according to The Associated Press.

The Frenchman is now suspected of being an accomplice to criminal mismanagement, of misappropriation and forgery.

It is reported that the former France national team captain had invoiced FIFA in January 2011 seeking payment for a uncontracted additional salary from working as a presidential adviser in Blatter’s first term from 1998 to 2002 – and he was paid the next month.

Platini has had five different courts and tribunals rule against him since the Swiss prosecutors revealed the allegation in September 2015, including the FIFA Ethics Committee, the Court of Arbitration for Sport and the European Court of Human Rights.

Inside the Games

