Mexico’s coronavirus death tally exceeds 52,000

A man wearing a mask walks on a street during the coronavirus pandemic in Mexico City, Mexico. EPA-EFE/JOSE MENDEZ

Mexico’s health ministry on Saturday reported 6,495 new confirmed coronavirus infections and 695 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 475,902 cases and 52,006 deaths.

Officials have said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

Mexico has the third highest coronavirus death tally globally, behind the United States and Brazil.

