People are seen in the streets of Mexico City, Mexico. EPA-EFE/Jorge Nunez

Mexico on Sunday reported 5,343 new infections and 1,044 additional deaths from the coronavirus, the health ministry said, bringing the totals for the country to 180,545 cases and 21,825 deaths.

The government has said the actual number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

Via Reuters

