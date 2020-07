People attend mass with sanitary measures, after three months of the religious centers being closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, in Acapulco, Guerrero State, Mexico. EPA-EFE/David Guzman

Mexican health authorities reported 4,683 confirmed new infections of the novel coronavirus on Sunday, pushing its tally to a total of 256,848, and 273 more deaths to a total of 30,639.

Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez Gatell has repeatedly said that the actual number of both infections and associated death is probably significantly higher.

