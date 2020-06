epa0881300 View of the mural by visual artist Neuzz, part of the 'United Streets of LaLiga' initiative, exhibited in a building in Mexico City, Mexico. Mexico celebrated the return of soccer after COVID-19 with a mural by contemporary visual artist Neuzz, of Mixtec-Zapotec descent, in which the protagonist is a warrior-coyote who hits a ball. EPA-EFE/Sashenka Gutierrez

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Mexico’s health ministry reported on Thursday a record 5,662 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections and 667 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 165,455 cases and 19,747 deaths.

The government has said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

Via Reuters

Like this: Like Loading...

Related