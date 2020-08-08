Messi guides Barcelona in 3 – 1 win against Napoli

epa08592464 FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi in action during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between FC Barcelona and SCC Napoli in Barcelona, Catalonia, north eastern Spain, 08 August 2020. EPA-EFE/Enric Fontcuberta

Reading Time: < 1 minute

-A fired-up Lionel Messi led Barcelona to a 3-1 win at home to Napoli on Saturday for a 4-2 aggregate victory which took the club into the Champions League quarter-finals for the 13th consecutive season where they face Bayern Munich.

The Catalans had a shaky start but took the lead in the 10th minute with a powerful header from a corner by Clement Lenglet before Messi scored a superb second in the 23rd, seeing off four defenders to curl the ball into the far bottom corner.

Messi had the ball in the net again soon after following a superb team move but the goal was harshly ruled out for handball by the Argentine following a VAR review, although Messi later won a penalty which Luis Suarez converted for Barca’s third.

Napoli got one back when Lorenzo Insigne converted a spot kick at the end of the first half and were the better side after the interval but Barca survived to set up a mouth-watering clash with Bayern in the Final Eight tournament in Lisbon next Friday.

Reuters

Like this: Like Loading...

Related